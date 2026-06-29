From corruption charges to quality certification: UDF’s reversal on labour contract society

In 2023, then Opposition leader and present Chief Minister V D Satheesan had alleged that the CPI(M) was using ULCCS to park corruption money. (File image)

While in Opposition, the Congress had dubbed the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), a major civil infrastructure developer in the cooperative sector, as Pinarayi Vijayan’s Adani. A month after coming to power, the Congress-led government has stated in the Assembly that the society is delivering quality work.

Replying to questions from Congress members about ULCCS and the unusually large number of works awarded to it during the last decade of the CPI(M) government, Public Works Minister and IUML leader P K Basheer Monday said, “The society is executing quality works and hence their workload has increased.”

To repeated questions from the ruling bench on ULCCS, the UDF minister said the government had so far found no anomalies in the award of works to the society over the past decade.