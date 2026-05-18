UDF govt’s first decision after swearing in – free bus travel for women

Free bus travel for women in the state-run Kerala State Transport Corporation became the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) first Cabinet decision after it was sworn in Monday.
The scheme will be rolled out from June 15, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said after the Cabinet meeting that immediately followed the swearing-in. Speaking to the media later, Satheesan said free travel for women in KSRTC buses was one of the “five Indira guarantees” announced in the UDF election manifesto. “Details will be worked out,” he said.
Other major decisions include a welfare department for senior citizens in a state that is rapidly ageing. “This was another guarantee of the UDF. Kerala will be the first state in the country to form a department for aged people. Japan was the first country to implement a special department for the aged. That model will be studied within two months. A society’s approach toward its elderly people is one of the key yardsticks by which its level of civilisation is measured. A day will come when Kerala will tell the world how it is taking care of aged people,” Satheesan said.
Allowance for ASHA workers will go up from Rs 9,000 to Rs 12,000. “This was our promise to the ASHA workers when they had staged an agitation in front of the state secretariat. I had promised them that when the UDF comes to power, the first Cabinet will take a decision in their favour,” he said.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More