UDF government cancels Kerala’s SilverLine project, to remove survey markers and withdraw protest cases

The Congress-led UDF government Wednesday denotified the previous CPI(M) government’s Rs 64,000-crore flagship project K-Rail, also known as SilverLine.

After a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced that the SilverLine project had been cancelled.

“The cabinet decided to denotify the project. The notifications issued for land acquisition would be cancelled. The yellow poles erected to fix the alignment of the corridor will be removed. The revenue department will be given instructions in this regard. Besides, all criminal cases registered in connection with public protests against the project will be withdrawn,” he said.

The chief minister said the UDF was not against the high-speed rail project but that the project was “an environmental disaster and financially unviable”.