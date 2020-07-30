UddhavThackeray to visit Pune today to take stock of Covid situation

Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to visit Pune on Thursday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in a media interview that he must travel across the state to build people’s confidence.

Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office said Thackeray will travel to Pune to take stock of the situation there and in other districts in Western Maharashtra. “It is a day-long trip to Pune. Thackeray will review the Covid-19 situation and preventive measures taken in the districts to contain the spread of the pandemic,” said an official.

After the lockdown began in March, Thackeray has gone out of the city only once, to assess the damage caused in Raigad district due to the Nisarga cyclone in the first week of June. Thackeray has been regularly holding reviews to take stock of the situation and decisions related to it through virtual meetings from his residence Matoshree, except some meetings held at CM’s official residence Varsha and Old Mayor Bungalow in Dadar.

On Tuesday, the NCP chief had said in the interview to a regional news channel that Thackeray has been working sincerely but needs to travel.

“People are afraid of coronavirus. He should now visit the rural areas that will instil confidence among the people,” Pawar had said. Earlier, the opposition BJP had also criticised Thackeray for not traveling to the other districts or cities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd