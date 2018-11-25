Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya: ‘Here to wake Kumbhakarn sleeping for 4 years’

Taking on the Narendra Modi government over its failure to build the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked the government to wake up from a “Kumbhakarn-like” four-year slumber, and sought a legislation or ordinance by the Centre to make way for building the temple.
In what is first big event the Sena is taking part on Ayodhya since its participation in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the early-1990s, Thackeray assured that his party will support a legislation in Parliament or an ordinance on the temple. Addressing a gathering of party workers and saints at Laxman Qila, with his family by his side, Thackeray said, “Today I want a date – first tell me when the Ram temple will be built, other issues will be discussed later.”
With a claim to Hindutva, a statement to BJP
He said raising the issue of Ram temple may have been tough in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, as it was a coalition government, but today’s is a strong, BJP-led government. “In UP too, there is a government of my friend…do whatever you wish to – issue an ordinance or make law,” he said.
Stating that Sena MPs are in Ayodhya, and assuring the party’s support to both the legislation and an ordinance on Ram temple, Thackeray said he has come to Ayodhya to wake up “Kumbhakarn”.
Taking a dig at the Modi government, he said, “Woh Kumbhkarn 6-6 maah so jaate thhey; aaj ke yug me Kumbhakarn pichhle chaar saal se soye hue hain, toh unko jagane aaya hun (Kumbhakarn in Ramayan slept for six months. In modern era, Kumbhakarn is sleeping for the last four years – I am here to wake him up.” He said courage is needed to build the Ram temple – “seene mein hriday hona chahiye aur woh hriday bhi mard ka hona chahiye (there should a heart of man to build the temple).” He also gave the slogan, “har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir phir sarkar (every Hindu asks for temple before government).”
On the first day of his two-day tour, Thackeray honoured saints and sought their blessings before attending Saryu Aarti.
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, VHP leader and head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, attended the event and blessed the Sena chief and his family. Thackeray donated a silver brick to Das for use in building of the temple – Sena leaders claimed the brick weighs 4 kg. Thackeray also donated soil brought from Shivaji’s fort in Maharashtra. The VHP is holding a separate Dharma Sabha in Ayodhya on Sunday.
Maya on temple issue
BSP chief Mayawati accused BJP and Shiv Sena of raking up the Ram temple issue ahead of Lok Sabha polls as a tactic to divert attention from their failures in the central government and poll-bound states. Since the matter is before the Supreme Court, she said she would like to suggest to those parties to get the matter resolved by the Supreme Court.