Uddhav Thackeray wants expert panel to study New Education Policy

The chief minister held a meeting on NEP on Thusrday. (File)

After the Union government announced the New Education Policy (NEP) recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday instructed that a committee comprising educational experts and scholars should be appointed to study how the policy could be implemented in the state.

The chief minister, who held a meeting on NEP, said there are many new concepts in the policy and the state government will have to make amendments in the law. “Some necessary and mandatory changes will have to be accepted but we will have to consider the changes that cannot be accepted or there are some difficulties in it. At present, the policy has just been announced. It will be appropriate to set up a group of experts, researchers and scholars representing all departments to study the policy,” said Thackeray.

He added that in-depth discussions should be held on the technical education, vocational education, education in regional language, student-centric education, among others of the proposed policy. “We will have to see whether this policy will benefit the students in the state and radically change the education sector,” Thackeray said.

Stating that the pandemic has impacted all sectors, including education, the chief minister said that all students should get education online or offline and asked the School Education department to sort out issues in implementing the same. “The academic year always starts from June. But considering the current scenario, discussions should be held with the Centre to see whether the academic year can be started from January…,” Thackeray said.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the department will review the outcome of the online and offline education for students by teachers.

Discussions were also held on whether it was possible to start schools for Class 10 students in near future, Gaikwad said.

The meeting was also attended by Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Krishna, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd