Uddhav Thackeray transfers 13 IAS officers

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday transferred 13 bureaucrats and appointed them to various posts in state-run corporations and local bodies.

Ashwani Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Managing Director of Maharashtra State Financial Corporation, Mumbai. N Nawin Sona, of the batch of 2000, has been posted as Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Board, Mumbai.

Other IAS officers who have been transferred include A S Ranga Naik (2009), who has been appointed as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai, M B Warbhuwan (2010), appointed as Joint Secretary, General Administration Department in the Mantralaya, and A B Unhale (2004), who is now the Managing Director at Maharashtra State Cotton Growers Marketing Federation, Mumbai.

In addition, D B Halde (2010) has been posted as Director of Other Backward Bahujan Welfare, Pune, Shanmugrajan S (2013), has been appointed as Collector of Washim, Buvneswari S (2017) has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Nagpur, and Bhagyashree Vispute (2017) is Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Buldhana.

