Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate second leg of Nagpur Metro tomorrow

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the second leg of Nagpur Metro via video link on Tuesday. The 11-km stretch between Lokmanya Nagar and Sitabuldi stations will have 11 stations, of which six are ready, according to a press note issued by Maha Metro.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation, Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri and Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Eknath Shinde, Nitin Raut, Anil Deshmukh and Sunil Kedar and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present on the occasion.

Last year in March, the 13.5-km first leg of the metro between Khapri and Sitabuldi stations was opened via video link by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two more legs of the 39-km metro project are under construction.

