Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate Indian Safari today

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the Indian Safari of ‘Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park Nagpur’ here on January 26.

The Rs 60 crore Indian Safari is part of the overall Rs 452 crore project, which also includes African Safari, Tribal Trail, Night Safari, Biopark and a Trail of Senses.

Considered as one of Nagpur’s most prestigious tourist projects ever, the international zoo will be spread over 564 hectares when completed and will be one of India’s largest zoological parks.

The Indian Safari that will be thrown open to the public from Tuesday consists of leopard, tiger and sloth bear safaris, each spread over 25 hectares and herbivore safari spread over 40 hectares.

Leopard safari currently has seven animals including five females. Tiger safari has two tigers, sloth bear safari has six while the herbivore safari has 14 nilgais and four chitals.

While the Indian Safari is designed by Ashfaque Ahmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, Essel World has prepared the master plan for the second phase that includes African Safari and other projects. Overall execution of the project is being handled by Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM). The state government has provided Rs 200 crore as viability gap funding for the project. Of these, Rs 60 crore has been spent on Indian Safari and another Rs 35 crore on the construction of facilities for tourists.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, FDCM Managing Director N Vasudevan, said, “The design for African Safari is ready and we hope to complete it in the second phase in another one year’s time.”

Vasudevan further added that tiger safari will soon have two more tigers.