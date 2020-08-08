Uddhav Thackeray to district collectors: Focus on tracing contacts, monitoring containment zones

At a Covid-19 screening camp at Trombay Koliwada on Friday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty) At a Covid-19 screening camp at Trombay Koliwada on Friday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed district collectors on Friday to focus on tracing contacts of Covid-19 patients, monitor containment zones and treat patients on time without any negligence to prevent a second wave of the pandemic in the state.

Thackeray issued the directives at meeting with all the district collectors, municipal commissioners and divisional commissioners through video-conferencing. Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary from Union Health Ministry, also attended the meeting through video-conference.

“To prevent a second wave of the Covid-19, the focus should be on the contact-tracing of Covid-19 patients, monitoring containment zones and treating patients on time. The spread of the coronavirus disease should be prevented. There should not be any negligence in it,” the CM said.

Thackeray further said the jumbo facilities, on the lines of Mumbai, are being set up on priority in major cities of the state. “The mortality rate needs to be reduced. Also, it is a serious issue that there have been several complaints of overcharging by hospitals. The administration should deal with such cases strictly,” he said.

Agarwal said 79 per cent cases in the state have been detected in 10 districts that include Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Palghar and Sangli. The mortality rate is also high in these districts, he added.

“The government is making good efforts but it also needs to pay attention to other important things. The attention should be given on monitoring the containment zones, door-to-door visits, testing 80 per cent contacts of a patient in 72 hours, and seeing whether any areas are becoming new hotspots. Attention should be given to patient treatment and hospital management as they play an important role in reducing the mortality rate,” Agarwal said. If Mumbai and Maharashtra pay attention to some of the things, then it can be an example before the country on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

