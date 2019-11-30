Uddhav Thackeray to bureaucrats: Remain apolitical and stress on accountability

In his first meeting with the secretaries of all government departments after assuming charge at the state secretariat Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cautioned bureaucrats against sending “suspicious” or “dubious” files to his office for approval.

“I will not tolerate it. I can be very strict in this regard,” he reportedly told bureaucrats at the meeting.

Thackeray asked bureaucrats to remain apolitical and also stressed on the accountability of public servants. “It is the taxpayers’ money that we spend. It should be utilised effectively. There should be no unfruitful expenditure. We’re accountable to the people. It is their money after all,” Thackeray said.

In another meeting with senior bureaucrats, Thackeray reviewed the health of the state finances. With revenue expenditure on the rise, the debt has been mounting on the public exchequer. “We all know the precarious condition of the state’s finances,” he said at a meeting of all secretaries later in the day.

At a time when most of the bureaucrats are expecting a change in the disposition of power under the new regime, Thackeray assured bureaucrats that he won’t be “vindictive”. “We were a part of the previous (BJP-led government). Administrative and government policies that are in public interest will continue as is,” he said. The CM also sought “cooperation” from the bureaucracy while harping on good governance.

At CMO, Mumbai ex-civic chief set to head team of bureaucrats

Former Mumbai municipal commissioner Sitaram Kunte is likely to head the team of bureaucrats in the new Chief Minister’s Office, sources said. Kunte, a 1985-batch IAS officer, is an Additional Chief Secretary-rank officer who heads the state’s General Administration Department at present.

Sources also that Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar is likely to be roped in as an officer on special duty in the CMO. An official announcement in this regard is expected after the Thackeray government clears the trust vote on Saturday.

Express News Service