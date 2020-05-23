Uddhav Thackeray tells producers, broadcasters to identify safe areas for shooting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told a delegation of film producers and broadcasters to identify safe, secluded places where shooting can resume with all health guidelines followed.

The delegation included producers Ekta Kapoor, JD Majethia and Nitin Vaidya and broadcasters like Viacom 18’s Rahul Joshi and Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment Enterprise. Majethia and Vaidya also represented Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC).

The entertainment representatives discussed with the CM the possibility of re-starting operations as the nationwide lockdown since late March has severely affected the livelihoods of daily wage earners and caused huge losses to the industry.

“We shared that around Rs 35,000 crore advertising revenue and life of three lakh people working in the industry are at stake. The CM heard us and was quite positive in his approach. He asked us to identify all those places or studios where we can begin shooting without any health risk, and which don’t have residents. We also spoke about post-production,” Nitin Vaidya said.

A team of officials will visit Film City at Goregaon on Saturday to assess its safety, said the Marathi film producer. “The CM said he wanted more people from the film and television fraternity to come to Maharashtra and start their businesses. But at the same time, we will have to look at safety measures so that the danger of coronavirus does not proliferate,” Vaidya said.

