Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar attend Opposition meet

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attended his first maiden meeting with the Opposition parties, led by the Congress, at the national level after he took oath of office.

Sources said Uddhav spoke about the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra and measures taken by his government, arrangements made for migrants workers and pending GST dues from the Centre.

However, he left the meeting after sometime citing meetings related to Covid-19. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attended the meeting on his behalf. Apart from Uddhav and Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Swabhimani Paksh leader Raju Shetty also attended the meeting. Pawar said that like-minded parties believe this is neither the time for showmanship nor one-upmanship. “This is the time for a collective endeavour to bring India out of this crisis. This is what people of India need and this is what people of India demand,” he added.

“We have decided to appeal to the PM to immediately reach out to, and engage in a dialogue with all political parties in a systematic manner, listen seriously to the suggestions that we have to make, refrain from using the crisis for personal political gain, activate parliamentary institutions like standing committees and be genuine in helping the states financially and otherwise,” Pawar said.

