Thackeray says no compromise on Hindutva, attacks BJP for not honouring seat-sharing promise

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday renewed attack on the BJP for failing to honour the promise to share the chief ministerial post in the state post the Assembly election in October last year while claiming that the Shiv Sena had not compromised on its Hindutva ideology.

“Have I converted to any other religion? Is it that whatever you (the BJP) say is the final word on Hindutva? Or has it been written in the Constitution that what they (BJP) say is Hindutva?” Thackeray told Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. The interview to Saamana’s executive editor Sanjay Raut is the first of a three-part series published Monday.

The Sena had snapped ties with its pre-poll ally BJP last year over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in the state. Thackeray earlier claimed that a 50:50 formula was “agreed upon” between himself, the then BJP president Amit Shah and then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls last year.

“When they (the BJP) broke the promise in such a way, I did not have any other option. What did I ask from the BJP? Did I ask (for the) Moon and stars from BJP? I had asked the things that were decided between us during the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

On aligning with ideologically different parties like the NCP and the Congress, Thackeray said such tie-ups were made earlier also, and asked if the ideologies of BJP and (Lok Janshakti Party leader) Ram Vilas Paswan, (JD-U president) Nitish Kumar, (Trinamool Congress chief) Mamata Banerjee and (TDP head) Chandrababu Naidu were the same. In Kashmir, the Sena chief said, there was also an alliance with the PDP and talks were held with separatists.

“It is okay for you (the BJP) to induct leaders from other parties. Then, what is the problem in joining hands with that party? BJP inducted many big leaders from the Congress and made them MLAs, MPs or (gave them) other posts. So, were they also of the same ideology?”

Asserting that the interest of the state and country was bigger than any ideology, Thackeray added, “Everyone has their ideology. We are Hindutvavadi and will remain Hindutvavadi. Congress and other parties have different ideologies. But, do they have different ideology when it comes to the interests of the state and Centre? Don’t we want to work for the state and nation’s interest? Do we want to create anarchy in the state and country?” he said.

Thackeray also attacked the BJP for terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government “immoral” and said the BJP should not teach morality to anyone.

He said that despite the seat-sharing issues during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, he had kept the alliance with the BJP for “Hindutva”.

