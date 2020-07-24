Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles bureaucracy, transfers health mission director

Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra’s health services commissioner Anup Kumar Yadav, who was an integral part of the Covid-19 task force of the Public Health department, was on Thursday transferred to the Sales Tax department.

Yadav was serving as Commissioner (Family Welfare) and Director, National Health Mission, in the state for the past 34 months. Dr Parimal Singh (2004 -batch), who was previously serving as Special Sales Tax Commissioner, has succeeded him to the post. Yadav will replace Singh as the Special Sales Tax Commissioner.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also changed head of two divisions of the state housing board, MHADA.

Yogesh Mhase (2009-batch) has replaced B Radhakrishan (2008-batch) as the Chief Officer of the Mumbai board of MHADA, while A K Dongare (2007-batch), previously posted as the CEO on the Shirdi temple trust, has now been posted as the Chief Office of the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA.

Dr Kiran Patil (2015-batch), a deputy secretary in the chief secretary’s office, has been posted as CEO of Raigad.

