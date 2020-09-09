Maharashtra: Three held for trespassing, manhandling guards at CM Uddhav Thackeray’s farmhouse in Raigad

The incident comes days after Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Bandra ‘Matoshree’ got a call from an unknown person who claimed that he was calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. (File photo)

The Raigad police Wednesday arrested three people for allegedly trespassing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s farmhouse at Khalapur in Raigad.

Police said that two of them posed as reporters from a leading news channel and had allegedly manhandled and threatened the security guards after illegally entering the premises. According to the officials, the incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Confirming the arrest, Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar (Raigad) said, “Two of them claim that they are from a news channel, which we are trying to verify.”

Another officer said: “The complainant works as a security guard at the farmhouse and was given night duty on Tuesday. So while he was walking towards the farmhouse, these three men who were travelling in a Wagon-R car asked him for the address of Thackeray’s farmhouse.”

The complainant sensed something amiss due to which he lied saying he was not aware of the address, police said. However, minutes later, while he was on duty at the gate of the farmhouse, these three men went inside the security guard’s room and manhandled him.

“The three trespassed, threatened, abused and manhandled the security guard,” an officer said.

The security guard noted the registration number of the vehicle and reported the incident at Khalapur police station following which their car was intervened at a toll booth in Navi Mumbai and the three were caught.

On the basis of the guard’s statement, the three have been booked under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident comes days after Thackeray’s residence in Bandra ‘Matoshree’ got a call from an unknown person who claimed that he was calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim

