Uddhav Thackeray on Jamia violence: Seems Jallianwala days are back

Maharashtra CHIEF Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday drew a parallel of Sunday’s police lathicharge on students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

His statement, however, evoking a sharp reaction from Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Assembly, Uddhav said: “An atmosphere of disquiet is being created in the country. Yes, I am consciously using these word. The manner in which police entered the Jamia Milia university and fired at the students, it (seemed) as if the Jallianwala Bagh days are back. It seems as if an atmosphere of fear like the one existed at that time is being created.”

“I am afraid a country, where youths are on the edge… that country can’t remain stable. I wish to tell the government please don’t make youths edgy. They are our future. The Prime Minister often says this country will be the youngest in the world by 2021. So, they should not try to put fire to this bomb called youth,” he added.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, termed Uddhav’s comparison as a “big insult to all the martyrs”

“Equating the Jamia Milia University incident with Jallianwala Bagh massacre by CM Uddhavji Thackeray is big, big insult to all the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our nation. Entire nation and Maharashtra want to know if Uddhavji agrees with these slogans. By promoting and encouraging such agitations, it is now very clear to what extent Shiv Sena has stooped down on compromises for personal greeds,” he tweeted.

