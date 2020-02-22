Uddhav Thackeray requires ‘briefing’ to understand how NPR is basis of NRC: Manish Tewari

Congress’ Manish Tewari (L) said that on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackarey (R) needs to be reacquainted with the design of the Constitution that religion cannot be the basis of citizenship. Congress’ Manish Tewari (L) said that on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackarey (R) needs to be reacquainted with the design of the Constitution that religion cannot be the basis of citizenship.

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray “requires a briefing” on the Citizenship Amendment Rules-2003 to understand how the NPR is the basis of the NRC.

Tewari also said that on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Thackarey needs to be reacquainted with the design of the Constitution that religion cannot be the basis of citizenship.

The sharp remarks by the former Union minister on the chief of the Shiv Sena, the Congress’ ally in Maharashtra, came a day after Thackarey met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which he said no one needs to fear about the CAA as it is not meant for throwing anyone out of the country.

“CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackarey requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules -2003 to understand how NPR (National Population Register) is basis of NRC (National Register of Citizens).

“Once you do NPR you can not stop NRC. On CAA — needs to be reacquainted with design of Indian Constitution that religion can not be basis of Citizenship,” said Tewari, a Congress spokesperson.

The Shiv Sena chief had said an atmosphere is being created in the country that the NRC is “dangerous” for Muslims, but added that the exercise will not be carried out in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with Modi that lasted nearly an hour, Thackeray had said he had a discussion on the CAA, the NPR and the NRC.

“Talking about NPR and Census…the census happens every 10 years and it is important that it takes place. I have assured all the citizens of my state that no one’s right will be taken away,” he had said.

