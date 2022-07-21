Uddhav Thackeray not a face for 2024 LS polls: Sena rebel Rahul Shewale

Updated: July 21, 2022 3:38:38 pm
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale on Thursday said Uddhav Thackeray was not a “winnable” face for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and it was imperative for them to tie up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The issue of leadership for the next Lok Sabha polls came up during several meetings the now-rebel leaders had with Thackeray in the run-up to a split in the Shiv Sena, Shewale, who was named as the leader of the party in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, told PTI.
“I raised the issue of leadership for the Lok Sabha election during a meeting with Thackeray. Sanjay Raut, who was also present, gestured towards Thackeray as the face for the election. I told him that we respect Thackeray but we have to be realistic. He cannot be the face for the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.
Shewale said the Shiv Sena’s alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress had further complicated matters as the parties were rivals in several constituencies.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Furthermore, the UPA would contest elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, which will not be acceptable for our cadre,” Shewale said.
Shewale and 11 other Lok Sabha members have shifted their allegiance to Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who was appointed the Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 30, after Thackeray quit the post due to a large-scale rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks.
Shewale insisted that a large number of Sena leaders were in favour of an alliance with the BJP and keen to contest the next Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said Shiv Sena leaders began to feel insecure within the party when the leadership offered key Lok Sabha constituencies to the NCP during discussions for the general election.
“Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, who lost to the NCP’s Amol Kolhe from Shirur, was asked to shift to the Pune Lok Sabha seat, while the Maval seat, won by the Sena’s Shrirang Appa Barne, was offered to Parth Pawar, the son of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,” Shewale said.
He reiterated the claims that Thackeray was keen on reviving the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition and had discussed the issue with Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Delhi in June last year.
Shewale did not rule out a patch up between the two rival factions of the Shiv Sena should some incident, such as the Balakot airstrikes, takes place in the future, which could lead to an upsurge of nationalism.
“There was also a proposal of Thackeray leading the party and Shinde as the leader of the government. But it did not work out,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
India's law on abortionPremium
British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'
Latest News
With ODIs facing existential crisis, India and West Indies face-off in a three-match series
Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United
Uddhav Thackeray not a face for 2024 LS polls: Sena rebel Rahul Shewale
Ahead of Gujarat polls, Arvind Kejriwal announces 300 units of free, uninterrupted electricity
Explained: The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Hara Bhara Ludhiana: Mobile ‘tree ATM’ to distribute free saplings launched
As Centre points finger at Telangana finances, TRS says ‘politically motivated’, Modi govt denying it aid
Watch: NASA shares video showing how Apollo 11 astronauts’ tracks are still on the Moon
Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 2 hours of questioning
ITR Filing FY 2021-22: Here is how to file your Income Tax Return online
Joe Biden’s ‘grew up with cancer’ comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore