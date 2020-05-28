MVA puts up united front, says BJP acting against Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during an event in Mumbai (File) NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during an event in Mumbai (File)

Following speculation over the stability of the Uddhav Thackeray government and differences between the three ruling allies, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders on Wednesday put up a united front, saying that Opposition BJP has undermined the efforts of frontline health workers through its protests, and was working against the interests of the state.

“The ‘Maharashtra Bachao’ protest by BJP has not only demoralised the state government’s efforts but also the doctors, police personnel and other staffers involved in fighting Covid-19,” said Jayant Patil, NCP leader and Irrigation Minister.

Patil, Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab and Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat addressed the media jointly a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that state has received Rs 28,104 crore assistance from the Union government.

The decision to hold a joint press conference also came a day after speculations of discord within the MVA, fueled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark that the party was not a “key decision maker” in Maharashtra.

Sources said that on Tuesday night, Rahul Gandhi had a telephonic conversation with Sena leader and Minister Aaditya Thackeray, in which he explained his remark and extended support to the Uddhav government.

Thorat said the three alliance partners are working together and that there are no differences between them.

