No one needs to fear about CAA, NPR: Thackeray after meeting PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Twitter/OfficeofUT) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Twitter/OfficeofUT)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in the national capital, said that no one needs to fear the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that the National Population Register (NPR) is not going to throw anyone out.

“I had a good discussion with the Prime Minister over issues concerning Maharashtra. I also discussed the CAA, NPR and NRC with the Prime Minister. No one needs to fear about the CAA. The NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country,” the Shiv Sena chief said after his meeting concluded.

Thackeray’s comments came in the backdrop of nationwide protests, largely led by women, against CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC. The meeting with the PM also came after the Shiv Sena supremo supported NPR, suggesting that he had no problems in rolling out the exercise in Maharashtra.

Thackeray’s stand is in variance with that of his allies, the Congress and the NCP, which have been vehement in their opposition to the CAA and the NRC as well as the NPR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and State minister Aaditya Thackeray in New Delhi. (Twitter/OfficerofUT) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and State minister Aaditya Thackeray in New Delhi. (Twitter/OfficerofUT)

Thackeray also denied that there was any friction among the constituents of the “Maha Aghadi” while asserting that his government will complete its five-year term.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, who contested the assembly elections together, had a bitter fallout after the results last year over the Chief Minister’s post. The Sena later aligned with the arch-rivals Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Thackeray will also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, veteran BJP leader L K Advani, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier in December, PM Modi had distanced his government from a pan-India NRC and had said that Muslims, who are “sons of the soil” have nothing to fear from either CAA or NRC. He had also denied any existence of detention centres in the country, saying these were lies being spread by the “Congress, its allies, some educated Naxals and urban Naxals”.

