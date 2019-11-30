Uddhav Thackeray may stay on at Matoshree

UDDHAV THACKERAY on Friday indicated he may use the chief minister’s official residence Varsha in Malabar Hill as a camp office, but is likely continue to stay at his residence Matoshree in Bandra (East).

“I don’t need to say more about (the importance to me of) my Matoshree. But after taking a responsibility, I will do whatever is required to fulfil it, including meeting people and other things. So, whenever I am required to go (to Varsha), I will go,” said Uddhav, when asked by mediapersons whether he would move into Varsha.

If Uddhav does not move to Varsha, he would be the first CM to do so. “I feel that I am the first CM who has been born in Mumbai. While I will work for Maharashtra, I am thinking of many things for Mumbai. I also have many plans for farmers,” he added.

Reflecting on taking up the top job, Uddhav said it had all happened too suddenly. “I know this (post) is a big challenge (as head of) a coalition government. I have come to the Mantralaya twice or thrice before this. Even today, I feel I have come here to give a memorandum to the CM. I will take time to get used to it,” he said, adding that he has also not seen the state Assembly.