Uddhav Thackeray inspects construction work on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction work on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The construction of the missing link from Khopoli to Kusgaon is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officials briefed the chief minister at the camp office of the project.

According to officials, the project aims to augment the capacity of the expressway by building two tunnels and additional lanes to reduce traffic snarls at the ghat section on the expressway. The link will start at Khopoli through an interchange to Kusgaon at the Pune end of the expressway, said officials.

After the construction of the missing link on the expressway, motorists heading to Pune could avoid the ghat section and the travel time is likely to be reduced by 25 minutes between Mumbai and Pune. At present, the travel time between the two cities is around 3 hours.

The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 6,695.37 crore.

