Uddhav Thackeray: India must enter Pakistan and teach them a lesson

A day after 40 CRPF personnel died in an attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the Indian government must take a decision to enter Pakistan and “teach them a lesson”.

“Surgical strikes happened in PoK, which means it took place on our land. It was important. But Pakistan infiltrates our land for such terrorist attacks. This is the opportunity to get inside Pakistan to teach them a lesson,” Uddhav told mediapersons in Mumbai.

He added that BJP should now stop raising slogans and giving assurances. “BJP has been giving slogans and assurances saying we will not spare them. But five years have passed and nothing has happened. Keep elections aside and give Pakistan an answer in the same way.”

The Sena president said that people should lose their jobs for ignoring an alert about the attack. “Who are these people who can’t act on intelligence alert? What do they do? If these people do not understand the importance of their place, then they should be removed,” he added.

Several political parties, including Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and NCP, and organisations held demonstrations to condemns the terrorist attack.

Ashok Chavan, MP and state Congress president, said: “There is anger among the people across the country. Pakistan, which is supporting terrorism, needs to be given a befitting reply.”

Maharashtra AAP convener and Brigadier (retd) Sudhir Sawant alleged that the government’s negligence is responsible for the attack. “Besides, Modi government has handed over several parts (areas) to the CRPF from Army and it has led to the attack. This experiment has cost us dearly and these parts need to be given back to the Army,” said Sawant, claiming that during the 1999 Kargil war, he had worked in the area where the attack took place.

Adesh Bandekar, chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, said the trust will give Rs 51 lakh to all the families of the 40 the deceased personnel.