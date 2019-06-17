Uddhav thackeray in Ayodhya: ‘PM has courage, ordinance on temple a must’

SHIV SENA chief Uddhav Thackeray, who visited the makeshift Ram Lalla temple on Sunday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the courage to bring an ordinance to build the Ram temple.

Advertising

He was accompanied by 18 newly-elected party MPs, his son Aditya and senior leader Sanjay Raut. “Everyone knows that be it the Shiv Sena or the BJP, both are Hindutvavadi and Hindu. Their government is one that will make Hindus stronger… The previous time the number of MPs was high, this time it is higher. This government has come to power after getting a good amount of votes. In a democracy, the sentiments of the people must be respected and the people of this country want a temple here and hence, a temple will definitely be built here,” said Uddhav.

Talking about the PM’s “courage”to decide in this regard, Uddhav said there was no one to stop the Government.

“We all feel that the Government now is a strong one, we are with them. There is no one to stop the government. Modiji has the courage… If the government takes a decision, no one can stop it. We will also support it. The Hindus of the entire country and world will support this decision.”

Advertising

Asked if Shiv Sainiks would lead the way in construction of the Ram temple the same way they had taken the lead when the structure had been demolished in Ayodhya in 1992, Uddhav said, “If needed, we will definitely do it again. This issue concerns all Hindus and all Hindus are united.”

Explained Polls done, but Ayodhya still an issue Uddhav Thackeray had visited Ayodhya before the Lok Sabha polls. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also recently gone to the temple town, unveiled a statue of Ram, participated in birthday celebrations of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nrityagopal Das and expressed hope for resolution of issues related to Ram Janmabhoomi. Now, with Uddhav visiting Ayodhya again, it seems the issue will not fade even after polls. And with Assembly polls due this year, it appears that Shiv Sena may want to keep the issue alive.

Questioned if he would put pressure on the government to build a temple in Ayodhya, Uddhav said, “We are saying make a law, then build the temple.”

When asked if Shiv Sena would be foraying into UP politics as well, Uddhav in turned questioned, “What is wrong if we field candidates here?”

Asked if the Shiv Sena will extend its alliance with the BJP beyond Maharashtra, Uddhav said, “This question depends on both parties. We want what Balasaheb [Thackeray] wanted which is that all Hindus must be united.”

Reacting to Uddhav’s demand, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told The Indian Express, “All judgments in this case have been in favour of a temple to be built at Ram Lalla’s birthplace. We hope that the honourable Supreme Court also gives a final judgment in support. Bringing an ordinance is the last resort for the BJP.” He said the BJP will need a majority in both houses of Parliament for a law.