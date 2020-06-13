Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with retd bureaucrats

Uddhav Thackeray (File) Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held discussionss with retired bureaucrats, seeking their suggestions on ways to bring the state’s economy back on track.

In the meeting held through video conference, Uddhav said the Covid-19 pandemic is not an end but the beginning of reforms.

“While some retired bureaucrats have come forward to help the state for rebuilding the state’s economy through their experience, it would be good if they come forward to work in sectors such industry and agriculture,” he added.

The CM further said that while we wants new industries to come to the state, issues faced by the existing industries also need to be resolved.

“Due to the pandemic, all states now have equal opportunities. So, we should have something unique that will attract industries,” he added.

Retired IAS officers Yashwant Bhave, Ramanath Jha, Subodh Kumar, Jayant Kawale and others attended the meeting, which also saw the presence of Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

Some of the suggestions given by retired bureaucrats included extending support to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, involving district collectors and divisional commissioners and assigning responsibility of expanding the industries as well as resuming the entire public transport system.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd