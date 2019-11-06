Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t received any proposal from BJP: Sena’s Sanjay Raut

With just two days left to form the government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Wednesday reiterated that the BJP being the single largest party, should do that. “We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government,” Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters.

As suspense over government formation in Maharashtra continues amid power tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP, Raut said that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t received any proposal from the BJP.

Raut added that if BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move. “We met the Governor. Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party,” he said.

With Devendra Fadnavis’s term as chief minister ending on November 8, Maharashtra may have a president rule if none party or alliance is able form government in next two day.

There has been no headway in government formation after results of the state Assembly polls were declared on October 24 in which the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of the chief minister’s post and ministerial portfolios in new government in the state.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked the BJP and Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra at the earliest, and asserted that the NCP and Congress will work as a “responsible opposition”.

Pawar ruled out joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in government with the outside support of the Congress. “Where is the question?” he asked, saying the BJP and Shiv Sena have been in alliance for 25 years, and they “will come together sooner or later”.

“If we had the numbers, we wouldn’t have waited for anyone. The Congress and NCP didn’t cross the 100 mark…we will work as a responsible opposition,” Pawar said.