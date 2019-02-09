Uddhav Thackeray fires salvo at PM Modi again: ‘Reply to Rahul posers on Rafale’

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Saturday said till the PM gives satisfactory replies to the questions asked by Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal, every citizen of this country will continue to raise posers on the issue. The latest attack ahead of Lok Sabha elections, said BJP leaders, could effectively end any prospects of an alliance between the two parties in Maharashtra.

Advertising

“The documentary proof which has now in public domain reveals that the Prime Minister has taken a personal interest in Rafale deal. His interest was at an extreme level. In Rafale deal, our Modi (sic) was making the deal… defence minister and defence secretary were kept away from the deal. Did the Rafale deal take place for empowering the Indian Air Force or for rescuing a bankrupt industrialist? Till the Prime Minister gives a satisfactory reply to the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi, every citizen of this country will continue to ask questions about the deal… A reply is expected from the Prime Minister himself,” said Uddhav in an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Uddhav is the editor of the paper.

Pointing out that from striking Rafale deal to allotting the contract, all decisions were taken by Modi, Uddhav said, “That’s why the Prime Minister himself will have to face criticism and accusations…”

Stating that the slogan, “Chowkidar Chor Hai”, was introduced by Rahul Gandhi which has now spread to every nook and corner of the country, the paper said, “It is not the Congress which is responsible for this, but the hidden secrets of Rafale deal which have come out in the open.”

Asking as to how can seeking clarifications on issues related to national security be a criticism of the country, Uddhav said, “There is democracy in the country, but who is trying to stifle it? The ruling party is supposed to protect the democracy and judicial system. The opposition has the right to ask questions and denial of such a right is nothing but stifling the democracy.”

Uddhav said Modi has been ruling the nation for four and a half years. “Still he blames the Congress for rising inflation and growing corruption which is like trying to hide his own failures,” he said.

Despite the fact that Modi and his government’s term is coming to an end, Uddhav said, the government keeps asking, what the Congress did in 70 years? “It is refusing to come out of this repeated rounds of asking the same question.”

Picking Modi’s quote that Congress weakened the nation, Uddhav said, “Even if we agree on this, the questions asked by Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal remain unanswered. What is the logic behind purchasing Rs 500 crore fighter jets for Rs 1600 crore ?”

Uddhav said the people brought them to power, but the government has been using the power to strangle the opposition. “In the current regime, nationalism and patriotism are being redefined. “Those who sing paeans to Rafale deals are ‘patriots’ and those who question the deal are dubbed ‘anti-nationals’,” the paper said.

Emphasising that Modi now has no true friends in the party and outside, Uddhav said, “Documents prove that there was a deal in Rafale in the transaction. Why are you unnecessarily blaming the opposition? “Satyamev Jayate” is the mantra to keep the nation alive. The opposition will be killed, but the truth will prevail…”

Advertising

State BJP leaders said Sena’s incessant attack, including the latest one, on the Prime Minister, indicates that it is not even a bit interested in a pre-poll alliance. “The possibility of an alliance is dimming with every attack. This is the harshest one and can lead to end of an alliance,” said a BJP leader.