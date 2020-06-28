Maharashtra lockdown curbs to continue beyond June 30, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray also urged Covid survivors to come forward and donate their plasma to help the current patients recover. (Photo: Twitter @CMOMaharashtra) Uddhav Thackeray also urged Covid survivors to come forward and donate their plasma to help the current patients recover. (Photo: Twitter @CMOMaharashtra)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said the battle against coronavirus cannot be left halfway and urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown was not re-imposed. However, Thackeray made it clear that the lockdown curbs in the state would continue beyond June 30.

In an address to the state, Thackeray said, “Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no. We can not leave this war halfway in this final phase. The crisis is not over yet. I am sure that you will continue to co-operate with the government to ensure that the lockdown is not re-imposed.”

Maharashtra tops the tally with respect to cases as well as deaths, with 7,273 fatalities and 1,59,133 infections.

Warning people against lowering their guard as economic activities resume in the state after a three-month lockdown, the CM said, “In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline. Take care of senior citizens and children and leave home only if necessary. Even the youth must be careful.” Thackeray also thanked all religious communities for showing restraint during the lockdown as several festivals passed through this period.

Stating that many senior doctors between 55-60 years having co-morbidities were afraid of going to hospital, Thackeray requested them to shed the fear of contracting the disease and return to work as the state required their experience now.

“Several senior doctors above 55-60 age and have co-morbidities are afraid of going to hospital. The patients’ families are trusting their loved ones in your hands and I request you to return so that you can calm their worries. There is no shortage of PPE and N95 masks. Please reach out to the government if there is any shortage in medical supplies. Maharashtra needs your experience right now,” he said.

He also urged Covid survivors to come forward and donate their plasma to help the current patients recover. “I request those who were cured of Corona to come forward and donate their blood plasma, as it contains antibodies which can help cure those who are fighting the disease,” he stated.

He assured that the state government was using all kinds of government-approved medication to fight the virus. “The other day I heard on BBC that Dexamethasone is being used in treatment; when I enquired with our task force I was happy to hear that it is already being used in our hospitals. Similarly, we have received approval from the Centre to use Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment,” he said.

Thackeray also extended the ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative, which was initially implemented in Mumbai, to other parts of the state. As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a Covid-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine, while community leaders will tell people about co-morbidities, meals and other facilities available at institutional quarantine facilities etc, clinic timings etc.

