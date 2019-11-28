Uddhav Thackeray: The Shiv Sainik you know, the person you don’t

A voracious reader, a friend of the farming community, an ace wildlife photographer and at the same time a father-figure for Shiv Sainiks. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may appear as less suave or too circumspect but is also ‘well-versed’ with the nitty-gritty of Assembly proceedings despite never being a member of any House.

Advertising

The photography skills of Thackeray, the first from his clan to hold the top position in Maharashtra, can be gauged from the numerous photo books that are on public domain — “Maharashtra Desha”, which showcases Shivaji era forts and “Pahava Vitthal”, which captures the “wari” from Alandi-Dehugaon to Pandharpur.

The new chief minister’s enthusiasm for photography is best described by Thackeray himself. “Photography is like oxygen for me. My hobby is my oxygen,” Thackeray said at an exhibition of his photography in Mumbai in January 2015.

“His photographs of the forts and the warkaris are like show-stoppers. Just take the books in your hand and you won’t feel like keeping them down. Such is their instant impact on the reader,” said Marathi actor Aadesh Bandekar.

Advertising

During a safari in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh, Uddhav bumped into former Congress chief minister and senior leader Digvijaya Singh, who later went on to become his “close friend” as both believed in going the extra mile to protect wildlife.

The photographer in Thackeray took birth while he was once roaming in drought-hit villages, snapping the daily lifestyle of hapless farmers, the dying cattle and dried up fields.

However, after the death of his father Balasaheb Thackeray in 2011, Uddhav emerged as the “father figure” for the Shiv Sainiks. “Like his mother, Uddhavji is very cultured, sensitive and respectable towards anyone who comes across him. For Shiv Sainiks, he is like our guardian, often enquires about our family’s well-being and advises us to take care of everyone’s health first,” said former minister and Sena leader Divakar Raote.

Though he has organisational experience, Thackeray has not held any official position so far. However, Sena leaders said those criticising Uddhav for having little knowledge of legislature proceedings would soon have to eat their words.

“For the last 6-7 years, Uddhav has been sort of holding ‘House sessions’ outside the state legislature with his MLAs and MLCs. He has been animatedly discussing legislature rules, regulations, proposals, bills, resolutions, with us,” said Neelam Gorhe, Sena MLC and Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council.

Recalling his sensitive side, Gorhe said, “When the Kothewadi gangrape happened, Uddhavji rushed to the village and extended his full support to get justice for them. When he addressed the gathering there, I saw the seriousness and the sensitiveness required in a leader from close quarters.”

Former Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said the farming community held a special position in Uddhav’s heart and he would go to any lengths for their welfare. “Recently when he went to Sangli, he walked for nearly 3 km in the blazing sun to meet the aggrieved farmers and comfort them,” he said.

The new Chief Minister’s choice of clothes is far from the typical attire of a Maharashtra politician. Uddhav prefers jeans, T-shirts, open-collared shirts and cotton trousers. Uddhav prefers his dark-coloured kurtas over white ones.

As editor of party mouthpiece, Saamana, he has hammered detractors like no editor probably did in the country. This includes even its alliance partner BJP and rivals like Congress, NCP, MNS.