No need to pass resolution against CAA in assembly, will not allow implementation of NRC: Uddhav Thackeray

Backing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with some riders, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that there is no need to pass a resolution against the CAA in the state assembly stating that the law is to give citizenship and not to remove anyone from the country. Thackeray’s statement comes after the Congress-ruled states were asked to pass a resolution against CAA. However, Thackeray has said that he will not allow the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

In an interview to the party mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray said that there are certain “misunderstandings” about CAA that needs to be cleared. “CAA is not a law to remove someone from the country. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah has said that it is to give citizenship. And I agree with it to that extent. It is to give citizenship to those persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries and not to remove anyone from the country,” said Thackeray.

He, however, raised the questions on why the union government is not revealing the figures about number of people from the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries wants to come to India and about the burden these people would put on the urban and rural areas. “How many people wants to come to India? Why are you not revealing the figure? Where will you house them when the persecuted Hindu minorities are taken in our country? Will they be given houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY)? What are the plans for their employment and the education of their children? We have the right to know all these things,” said Thackeray adding that the Centre should announce whether it will provide place for their rehabilitation in Kashmir.

Thackeray also criticized the NRC saying that it will create troubles and will question roots of people from all religions including Hindu. “It is not that the NRC is troublesome for Muslims only. In fact, NRC will not come. We will not let it come. If BJP decides to implement the NRC, it will create problems not only for Muslims but for all of us, Hindus and the people from all the religions,” he said.

“Proving citizenship will be difficult for Hindus and Muslims. I will not let NRC to come in. As Chief Minister or without Chief Minister, I will not allow anyone to take away anybody’s rights,” Thackeray added.

When asked whether Sena’s stand is still same about throwing infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh out of country, Thackeray said that this stand was taken by Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. “Nobody should take credit for it. This is not our new stand. For just a few pecent of fake currency notes, you demonetised the currency notes. Similarly, you are making the entire country stand in queue for few percent of infiltrators. This government has strange policy of keeping the people always under tension,” he added.

Speaking on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the investigation in the Elgar Parishad case, Thackeray expressed “surprise” on it saying that state government should have been taken into confidence. “I don’t see anything wrong in it but it is surprising. They should have taken a review about the investigation,” he said.

