‘What’s the hurry? It’s politics’: Uddhav Thackeray keeps BJP option open

Keeping the door open for reconciliation, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday refused to acknowledge that his party has severed all ties with its pre-poll ally, the BJP.

When asked by a reporter “is the BJP option completely finished”, Thackeray said:”Why are you in such a hurry? It’s politics. President has given us six months time.”

Thackeray, however, blamed the BJP for refusing to form government with the Sena.

“I didn’t finish the BJP option, it is the BJP that ended it. Before the Lok Sabha polls, the situation was such that the BJP wouldn’t win more than 200-220 seats. It was I who went along with the BJP in the dark. So the option of going with the BJP again may have ended, but it was ended by them,” he said.

Referring to the BJP statement that Sena should form government with support from the NCP and Congress, Thackeray said “we should respect their wishes”.

Thackeray also said even though the Congress, NCP and Sena share different ideologies, they will find a way to work together. On the imposition of the President’s rule, Uddhav said, “We asked for 48 hours, the President has given us six months.”

“Yesterday we formally requested Congress-NCP for their support to form the government. We needed 48 hours, but the Governor didn’t give us time,” the Sena president said.

Today, the Sena moved the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to reject its request seeking three days time to get letters of support from NCP and Congress.

The party is also likely to raise the manner in which Governor Koshyari recommended Presiden’t rule in Maharashtra without giving adequate time for the parties to prove majority.

President Ramnath Kovind gave his assent to President’ rule after Governor Koshyari expressed that he was not satisfied that any party or coalition would provide a stable government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core committee held a meeting today to plan its future course of action. After the meeting, BJP leader Sudhir Mugantiwar told reporters: “President’s rule is definitely something we did not expect. We will certainly try to ensure that people’s mandate is respected. We will try to form a stable government. We will stand by the people of the state.”