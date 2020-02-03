Uddhav Thackeray on severing ties with BJP: Had to honour my father’s wish

Devendra Fadnavis (right) with Shiva Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Devendra Fadnavis (right) with Shiva Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Months after quitting the BJP-led NDA alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Monday said he had no option but to sever ties with the saffron party to fulfill the promise made to his father, late Balasaheb Thackeray, PTI reported.

In an interview given to Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray said he had decided to go to any extent to fulfill the promise made to his father about making a Shiv Sainik chief minister of Maharashtra. “When I realised that I can’t achieve the promise made to my father by staying with the BJP, I had no option but to accept the bigger responsibility,” he said.

Shiv Sena and BJP had fought last year’s Maharashtra polls together but had a fall-out after elections on the issue of chief minister’s post. While the BJP was adamant on sticking with Devendra Fadnavis as the CM, Sena asked its alliance partner to stick to the 50:50 formula agreed upon before polls which promised a Sena chief minister in Maharashtra.

“Promises made are supposed to be fulfilled. There are sadness and anger of breaking a promise and then I had no option. I don’t know if the BJP has recovered from the shock. What big did I ask…moon or stars? I just reminded them about what was agreed upon before the Lok Sabha elections,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray said he campaigned for the BJP in Gandhinagar and Varanasi during the Lok Sabha elections, but he got “sandwiched between the elder (PM Modi) and younger brother (Fadnavis)”.

On forming an alliance with ideologically different NCP and Congress, Thackeray said such tie-ups were made earlier as well, and asserted that the interest of the state and country was bigger than any ideology.

“Are the ideologies of BJP and (Lok Janshakti Party leader) Ram Vilas Paswan, (JD(U) president) Nitish Kumar, (Trinamool Congress chief) Mamata Banerjee and (TDP head) Chandrababu Naidu same?” he asked.

“In Kashmir, there was an alliance with the PDP and talks were held with separatists. The interest of the state and country is not bigger than ideology,” he added.

On the criticism that he forgo Hindutva by breaking alliance with the BJP, Thackeray said, “You want to break other parties and induct their prominent leaders. Is the laundry with you only? What’s wrong if we align with parties.”

“Making a promise and honoring the word given is Hindutva for me,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

