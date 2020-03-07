Uddhav Thackeray marks 100 days in office by visiting Ayodhya today

Thackeray’s maiden visit to Ayodhya after assuming office comes a month after the Union Cabinet cleared the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.(File) Thackeray’s maiden visit to Ayodhya after assuming office comes a month after the Union Cabinet cleared the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.(File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son and Sena leader Aaditya, will visit Ayodhya Saturday. The Thackerays’ visit coincides with Uddhav completing 100 days in office.

Taking to Twitter this morning, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted that the Chief Minister might make an important announcement with regard to the construction of the Ram temple in the city. He is schedled to reach Faizabad at 1.30 pm.

Amid coronavirus fears, the Sena chief will not participate in the Sarayu river aarti programme that was a part of his initial Ayodhya visit itinerary. He will, however, offer prayers at the Ram temple.

“Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya but will not participate in the ‘Aarti’ programme on the banks of Sarayu River due to coronavirus.” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI yesterday.

Shiv Sainiks in large numbers are expected to greet the Sena chief, who will also be accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray.

Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya, his first since assuming office, comes a month after the Union Cabinet cleared the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. However, the party has iterated that his visit should not be viewed in a political spectrum.

Thackeray had visited Ayodhya last June after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had previously visited the city in November 2018, during which he had asked the BJP to announce when construction work for the Ram temple would begin.

