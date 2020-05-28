Uddhav Thackeray at Loksatta’s webseries today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be the special guest at the interactive webseries hosted by Loksatta titled — Sathicha Gazhal Maharashtracha — on May 28 at 12.30 pm.

The interaction with the CM, who completes six months after taking reins of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government, is expected to see discussions on a wide range of current topics, from state administration to politics.

Thackeray, who became the chief minister after a fraught three months of negotiations with allies Congress and NCP, faces several challenges.

The biggest of these, the health and economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, was unanticipated. But other more predictable ones are hovering too, such as the daunting task of pulling along a three-party ruling coalition, with an aggressive BJP making it clear that it wants this coalition to break down.

Thackeray’s interactive session is the concluding part of the webseries which started on May 1. All former chief ministers leading with Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan and Narayan Rane participated in the session.

