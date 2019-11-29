‘Not a single leaf will be cut till further notice’: Uddhav announces stay on Aarey metro carshed

Hours after assuming office as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday announced a stay order on the construction of a metro carshed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

“I have stayed Aarey carshed work. I will review the entire thing…I will not allow a culture where trees are cut at night,” Thackeray told reporters during the press conference. He, however, clarified that the stay was issued only for the carshed and not for the metro rail project itself.

A month ago, just ahead of the Maharashtra elections, strong protests had erupted in Aarey over the cutting of trees for the construction of the Mumbai metro. He added, “Not a single leaf will be cut till further notice.”

The BJP government in Maharashtra was severely censured in October by green activists and its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena when nearly 2,000 trees were cut in Aarey Colony for the construction of the proposed metro carshed.

Aaditya Thackeray, who was part of the press conference, told ANI: “All the people of Mumbai are happy with this decision. Development works will continue but the harm that was being done to the environment will be stopped.”

Mumbai witnessed protests after 2,600 trees were felled in the green zone, following the Bombay High Court’s order on October 4 which refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court last month had sought a status report regarding the plantation, transplantation, and felling of trees in the Aarey colony area.

Thackeray held the press conference after the cabinet meeting with senior bureaucrats. He said he realised the importance of taxpayers’ money and urged his ministers to use public money for development works carefully, without wasting a single penny.

On the sudden turn of events in the political drama surrounding Maharashtra, Thackeray said he became the chief minister unexpectedly. “I became CM unexpectedly. When this responsibility came to me, if I had run away from it, I would have been called Balasaheb Thackeray’s ‘nalayak’ son.”

Taking a dig at his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis over his “I will come again (as chief minister)” remark during the poll campaign, Thackeray said, “I didn’t announce that I will become chief minister.”

The Sena President also noted that he was the first chief minister of Maharashtra who was born in Mumbai and added that he was engaged in development plans not only for the city but the entire state.

When asked whether he would be shifting to Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister in south Mumbai, from his ‘Matoshree’ home in Bandra, Thackeray said, “I will do whatever it takes to meet people and solve their problems.”

The Thackeray-led government will face the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil was appointed as the Protem Speaker of the state assembly as a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been convened tomorrow.