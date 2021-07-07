Uddhav slams BJP for ruckus in Assembly, junks talks of patch-up

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took on the Opposition for its conduct during the Monsoon Session of the state legislature and said the BJP MLAs “made us hang our heads in shame”. He also scotched speculation of a possible rapprochement with the BJP, which had intensified post his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last month.

“What happened yesterday (Monday) was shameful for the state. This is not our culture. People expect better things from elected representatives. Such behaviour coming from a responsible party makes our heads hang in shame,” Thackeray said while addressing the media after the conclusion of the two-day Monsoon Session.

The Assembly session had started on a chaotic note Monday with 12 BJP MLAs being suspended from the House for a period of one year for allegedly abusing and manhandling the speaker in chair and Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav.

The episode was precipitated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to pass a resolution demanding empirical data on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) population in Maharashtra from the Centre. The state government believes the data will help in making a strong case for OBC reservation in local body elections.

To a question on the pending election for Assembly Speaker’s post, the chief minister said his government applies Covid-19 rules to itself too.