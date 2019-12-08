Uddhav: Rename Shivaji University to include ‘Maharaj’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that Shivaji University in Kolhapur should be renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vidyapeeth. He said all institutions should use the full name of the warrior king to show their highest reverence.

“Shivaji University in Kolhapur should be renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vidyapeeth… We have to show proper respect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is highly revered and worshipped in Maharashtra… It is improper to address the university by just the first name of Shivaji.

We have to give it his a full name. Similarly, Mumbai International Airport, named after Chhatrapati Shivaji, should also incorporate the word Maharaj,” the CM said. He also said that social reformer Jyotiba Phule should be addressed as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. ENS

