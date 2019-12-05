Uddhav misses annual meet ahead of Ambedkar death anniversary, BJP says ‘disappointing’

The BJP also took a dig at Thackeray for allegedly having no time to visit Chaitya Bhoomi to pay obeisance to the architect of the Indian Constitution. The BJP also took a dig at Thackeray for allegedly having no time to visit Chaitya Bhoomi to pay obeisance to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Opposition BJP on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not attending an annual meeting to discuss the plans and preparations for Dr B R Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Din at Chaitya Bhoomi. The BJP also took a dig at Thackeray for allegedly having no time to visit Chaitya Bhoomi to pay obeisance to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Lakhs congregate at Chaitya Bhoomi each year to pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary on December 6. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday met senior officials of the Mumbai Police, BMC and BEST to review the preparations for the event.

At a press conference at the party’s headquarters, BJP leader Vijay Girkar said, “At the annual meeting convened to discuss the preparations for Mahaparinirvan Din, it was disappointing to see only one Shiv Sena minister Subash Desai. The chief minister, who should have chaired the meeting, was not present. Nor were there any ministers from the Congress and the NCP. The representatives of various Dalit organisations felt disappointed with the government’s attitude.”

Girkar also criticised the chief minister for not visiting Chaityabhoomi to pay obeisance to Ambedkar after his swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Dadar and called it a “clear departure from past when Devendra Fadnavis, immediately after taking oath (as CM), had visited Chaitya Bhoomi”.

