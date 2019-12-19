Uddhav hits back at Fadnavis: My ‘tricycle govt’ is for poor who can’t afford bullet trains

Thackeray quoted devotional verses by Gadgebaba and Tukdoji Maharaj to counter Fadnavis’ recitation of Sant Dnyaneshwar to describe his “non-functioning three-party government”. Thackeray quoted devotional verses by Gadgebaba and Tukdoji Maharaj to counter Fadnavis’ recitation of Sant Dnyaneshwar to describe his “non-functioning three-party government”.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Thursday hit back at his predecessor and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, saying his government was indeed like a tricycle — as described by the BJP leader — “because it’s a government for the poor, which can’t afford a bullet train.”

Replying to the discussion on the Governor’s address to the Legislature, Thackeray quoted devotional verses by Gadgebaba and Tukdoji Maharaj, two prominent saints from Vidarbha, to counter Fadnavis’ recitation of Sant Dnyaneshwar to describe the “non-functioning three-party government”.

“Fadnavis described our government as a tricycle. That’s true. But this is a government for the poor, which can afford only a tricycle, not the bullet train,” Thackeray said.

Quoting Sant Gadgebaba, Thackeray said, “Religion isn’t something to be shown off, but something to live. I going to hang his teachings in my office wall.”

“Look who is talking about farmers. Their party chief had derisively said farmers are crying despite getting a good price for tuar daal,” Thackeray said, in an obvious reference to then-state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve’s controversial statement a couple of years ago.

Fadnavis had asked Wednesday if Thackeray’s promise to his late father Balasaheb Thackeray, to enthrone a Shiv Sena CM in the state, was for a government formed along with NCP. Thackeray replied, “Yes, I had not given that promise, but nor had I given him the promise that I would carry the palanquin of one party all my life.”

To stress the point further, Thackeray invoked the famous song “kunachya khandyavar kunache oze (look, who is carrying, whose burden)” from late Shriram Lagoo’s Marathi film Saamna. “Devendraji read the contents of Saamana yesterday, so I remembered this,” Thackeray said.

He further said, “Devendraji also read out other references, like Bakasur award for Pawar, from Saamana. But he selectively chose not to mention the praise that Saamana extended to Narendra Modi. And how Modi had said in Baramati that he had come into politics holding Pawar’s finger.”

Admitting that he genuinely needed to learn economics, Thackeray said, “Fadanvis said the loan burden of MMRDA cannot be included as part of states’ debt burden. But I understand that if MMRDA fails to repay that loan, the onus shifts to the government. I know the challenge is big, but we all have to come together to meet it successfully. ”

Thackeray asked, ” when Make in India was launched the state has signed MoUs worth over Rs 15lakh cr. But how much of that actually came, ” adding, ” Demonetization and GST turned away investors. ”

Thackeray also said politics is a gamble and has to be played like a gamble. “But we were mixing religion with politics, which created its own backlash (dharm aani rajkaran ekatr karat hoto tyache fatke padale).”

But in the same vein, Thackeray added, “As I have said earlier too, we haven’t changed our religion. But didn’t you also go with Ram Vilas Paswan, who had once described BJP as Bharat Jalao Party? With Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerji and Mehbooba Mufti? Similarly, we have come together.” He went on to recite a modified Tukdoji Maharaj’s verse: “Pahuni soukhya maze, Devendra jalo lage, shanti sadaiv nande, ya zopdit mazya ( Devendra is jealous of the happiness that pervades my hut).”

On Savarkar, Thackeray asked, “Do you agree with Sawarkar’s views on cow? You had banned beef in the state, but Goa’s late chief minister Manohar Parrikar had assured there wouldn’t be any shortage of beef in the state. Central minister Kiran Rijiju had said he would continue to be a beef eater.”

On the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Thackeray said, “First give justice to the Hindus in the century. Where are you going to accommodate those from outside?”

Later, criticising Thackeray, Fadnavis told mediapersons outside the Assembly that the CM’s speech was an exercise in vanity and assured nothing to rain-hit farmers. “This is a treacherous government. It gave nothing to farmers. Despite the session being in Vidarbha, he spoke nothing about what he intends to do for the region. So we staged a walkout condemning the government.”

