Uddhav has lost control of state administration: Narayan Rane

Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane. (File) Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane. (File)

Alleging that Uddhav Thackeray has not been stepping out of his residence, senior BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday said the chief minister has lost control of the administration, resulting in the Covid-19 pandemic getting out of control in Maharashtra.

Addressing mediapersons, he said: “Thackeray has stopped stepping out of home. Therefore, he is not aware of the ground reality… When the head of the state has stopped coming to Mantralaya, it is bound to have an adverse impact on the employees and the administration.”

“Ideally, we should have a CM lifting the moral of people. But he has restricted himself to video conferences,” said Rane, adding that Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, has toured the entire state to access the ground situation.

On NCP president Sharad Pawar’s interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Rane wondered how it has helped address the current crisis.

“The interviewer, Sanjay Raut (Sena MP), focussed on political past instead of seeking answers on the current situation… It is evident that the interview was planned to divert the people’s attention from serious problems.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd