Uddhav govt to make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic by May 1

In 2018, the government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. (File Photo) In 2018, the government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. (File Photo)

The government will make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray told the Legislative Council Friday. The minister said a decision to ban plaster of paris would be taken collectively “as it is a religious and sensitive issue”.

“The government will make state single-use plastic free of by May 1 and has already given the directions to all the authorities,” said Thackeray. He was responding to questions posed by the members on the issue.

“People need to change their habits and convenience about using plastic for effective implementation of the ban. It should become a people’s movement,” he added.

In 2018, the government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. “However, these items are still found in markets,” Thackeray said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.