scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Must Read

Uddhav govt tables amendments to Centre’s 3 agriculture laws

The move is seen as an attempt to counter the three farm laws enacted by the Centre, which have been facing stiff opposition from a section of cultivators.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 7, 2021 2:28:42 am
Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government Tuesday tabled three amendment bills in the Assembly to strengthen the Agriculture Produce Market Committee and make minimum support price and license for traders procuring farm produce from land tillers in the state mandatory.

The move is seen as an attempt to counter the three farm laws enacted by the Centre, which have been facing stiff opposition from a section of cultivators. The government, however, has refrained from passing a resolution in the legislative assembly against the farm laws and demanding its total repeal.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The three Bills — Essential Commodities (Amendment), Farmers (Empowerment and Protection), Guarantee Price; Agriculture Related Agreements (Maharashtra Amendment); and Amendments to Central Government Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) — have been placed in the public domain for two months for inviting suggestions and objections.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 06: Latest News

Advertisement