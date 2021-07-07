Uddhav govt tables amendments to Centre’s 3 agriculture laws

The Maharashtra government Tuesday tabled three amendment bills in the Assembly to strengthen the Agriculture Produce Market Committee and make minimum support price and license for traders procuring farm produce from land tillers in the state mandatory.

The move is seen as an attempt to counter the three farm laws enacted by the Centre, which have been facing stiff opposition from a section of cultivators. The government, however, has refrained from passing a resolution in the legislative assembly against the farm laws and demanding its total repeal.

The three Bills — Essential Commodities (Amendment), Farmers (Empowerment and Protection), Guarantee Price; Agriculture Related Agreements (Maharashtra Amendment); and Amendments to Central Government Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) — have been placed in the public domain for two months for inviting suggestions and objections.