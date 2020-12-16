Uddhav directs Zilla Parishad CEOs to draw up water storage plan

Udhhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all Zilla Parishads to draw up a water storage plan for natural and artificial resources.

Thackeray held a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission campaign through videoconferencing to review the mission’s implementation. The objective of the campaign is to provide pure tap water to all households in rural areas, he said.

“While fulfilling the target of the campaign by March 31, 2021, a water storage plan should be drawn up for each district taking into account the water situation, availability of water and water resources in the districts. So, the tap water supply schemes in villages having water availability can be taken up on priority for completion. In case of non-availability of natural water sources, a district-wise water storage plan should be prepared and presented in the next meeting,” said Thackeray.’

The schemes under the campaign should be prepared considering the water resources and sources of water in the villages, he added.

