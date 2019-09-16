Udayanraje Bhosale slams NCP, praises Fadnavis

A day after he joined the BJP after quitting the NCP, former Satara MP and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Udayanraje Bhosale, on Sunday criticised his former party and the Congress for not supporting his initiatives for Satara. Bhosale, who was speaking in Satara, praised his “friend” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for sanctioning projects proposed by him when he was an opposition MP.

Bhosale had submitted his resignation as NCP MP on Saturday. He had then joined BJP in a ceremony attended by Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, saying he agreed with the policies pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work for Maharashtra as a BJP leader.

“What’s most unfortunate is that although the state had a chief minister from Satara (former Congress Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan), he did not support me when I took various proposals to him. I had wanted to set up an IIT and IIM in Satara, but all these plans failed. I am glad to share that Chief Minister Fadnavis helped me in the last few years although I belonged to the opposition party. It’s this attitude that has won me over,” said Bhosale.

Bhosale said projects worth Rs 15,000 crore have been sanctioned by the state and central governments. “During the previous governments, several of my proposals went to the dustbin,” he said.

Bhosale and several other new entrants to the BJP attended Mahajanadesh Yatra that entered Satara on Sunday evening with Fadnavis, state ministers Chandrakant Patil and Girish Mahajan, among others.