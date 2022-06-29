Home Ministry directs NIA to take over probe into Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation into the murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor who was hacked to death by two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur a day earlier.

In a statement, the Home Minister’s Office said, “The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.”

Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by two persons allegedly for posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. Nearly three weeks before he was killed in his tailoring shop in Udaipur, Lal was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Soon after he was released on bail, Lal had sought police protection citing death threats, a top police official told The Indian Express.