Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Home Ministry directs NIA to take over probe into Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder

In a statement, the Home Minister's Office said, "The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2022 11:41:10 am
Kanhaiya Lal Teli

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation into the murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor who was hacked to death by two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur a day earlier.

In Premium |Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats after his arrest and bail

Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by two persons allegedly for posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. Nearly three weeks before he was killed in his tailoring shop in Udaipur, Lal was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Soon after he was released on bail, Lal had sought police protection citing death threats, a top police official told The Indian Express.

