Udaipur: Tailor killed allegedly for social media post backing Nupur Sharma

A tailor in Udaipur was hacked to death on Tuesday by two persons allegedly for posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

The two allegedly met the tailor, identified as Kanhaiyalal, on the pretext of giving measurements for clothes. In a gruesome video purportedly recorded by one of them, the tailor can be seen taking measurements of the other person. However, moments later, the person pulls out a cleaver and attacks the tailor on his neck, even as the tailor keeps repeating, “kya hua batao toh sahi (what happened? Tell me!)”

In a second video, the two identify themselves as Mohammad Riyaz and his friend, and boast about the “beheading”. They then purportedly issue “a warning” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such a heinous crime.”

With the video of the incident doing the rounds on social media, Gehlot said, “I appeal to everyone not to try and vitiate the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. By sharing the video, the criminal’s purpose of spreading hatred in the society will be successful.”

District Collector Tarachand Meena and SP Manoj Kumar appealed to citizens to maintain peace, with both saying that “criminals have no caste.” The two also said that compensation would be given as per the provisions.

The SP said that “all should maintain peace so that the atmosphere isn’t vitiated and that no other incident takes place in the city.”