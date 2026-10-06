3 children suffer head injuries as ceiling collapses at government school in Udaipur

Following directions from the education department and the local administration, the school building has now been locked as a precautionary measure. (Express photo)

Three children suffered head injuries after the ceiling of their classroom collapsed at a government primary school in Udaipur on Tuesday. Two other students sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place in the Bhindar area.

The incident comes at a time when the state is facing increased scrutiny over the condition of schools, drawing attention of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) whose members visited campuses in different parts of Rajasthan in August.

Tuesday’s incident took place around 11 am at Government Primary School, Narada, under Vaniyatalai gram panchayat in the Bhindar police station area, when a portion of the plaster from a classroom ceiling suddenly came down. There were 32 children in the classroom at the time.