3 children suffer head injuries as ceiling collapses at government school in Udaipur

The incident comes at a time when the state is facing increased scrutiny over the condition of schools, drawing attention of the Cockroach Janta Party whose members visited different campuses in August.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurOct 6, 2026 10:03 PM IST
Udaipur school ceiling collapseFollowing directions from the education department and the local administration, the school building has now been locked as a precautionary measure. (Express photo)
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Three children suffered head injuries after the ceiling of their classroom collapsed at a government primary school in Udaipur on Tuesday. Two other students sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place in the Bhindar area.

The incident comes at a time when the state is facing increased scrutiny over the condition of schools, drawing attention of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) whose members visited campuses in different parts of Rajasthan in August.

Tuesday’s incident took place around 11 am at Government Primary School, Narada, under Vaniyatalai gram panchayat in the Bhindar police station area, when a portion of the plaster from a classroom ceiling suddenly came down. There were 32 children in the classroom at the time.

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Headmaster Lal Singh Shaktawat told The Indian Express, “Class 1 students Krishna Kumari and Kartik, and Class 5 student Ganeshlal suffered head injuries. All three were taken to Bhindar Government Hospital for treatment and later sent home. Two other students sustained minor injuries. The ceiling collapsed suddenly, injuring the students. Thankfully, no one was severely injured. We sent the children back to their homes by evening.”

The school, which runs up to Class 5, has 37 students in all, which is why it is common for students of different classes to study in the same room.

Authorities were informed of school’s condition

Shaktawat said the education department had earlier been informed about the poor condition of the building.

“The building was constructed in 2001 and had become dilapidated. We had already informed the education department about its condition. The last time the school building was repaired was in 2020,” he said.

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Must Read | Roof collapse in Rajasthan school catches Cockroach Janta Party’s attention

Following directions from the education department and the local administration, the school building has now been locked as a precautionary measure. Classes will be shifted to a temporary location near Mataji’s mandir nearby.

The incident comes just over a year after one of Rajasthan’s worst school-building tragedies. On July 25, 2025, the roof of a government school in Piplodi village of Jhalawar district collapsed, killing seven children and injuring 28 others.

The National Human Rights Commission subsequently took cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the Rajasthan government, noting allegations that authorities had been informed about the building’s dilapidated condition.

The safety of government schools has again emerged as a major issue in Rajasthan in recent months following the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign by the CJP. Its teams visited government schools across the state and highlighted problems ranging from unsafe and dilapidated buildings to schools functioning without proper infrastructure. Some CJP workers were also attacked while visiting a government school in Bagru.

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The government school at Rampura-Kanwarpura in Jaipur’s Bagru area, which had been declared unsafe, was demolished after the CJP campaign highlighted its condition. The government sanctioned around Rs 18 lakh for construction of a new building.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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