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Rajasthan Police have arrested a man for allegedly harassing a foreign tourist in Udaipur district, officials said.
In a post on X, Udaipur Police said, “Prompt action has been taken in a case of molestation involving a foreign woman, with the accused arrested and a case registered at Surajpole police station. Further action in the case is underway as per procedure.”
In a video shared by the woman on social media, the man, later identified as Aftab Khan, is heard asking her for a photo and a kiss. “One photo, one kiss please, lip kiss…” he is heard saying in a video. The woman is seen wincing at the request, letting out an “ew”, and rejecting him.
The Thai-French woman was live-streaming while in Udaipur’s Town Hall garden area when she was approached by the man.
According to police, Aftab has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 296 (Obscene acts and songs), which could invite an imprisonment of up to three months, a fine up to Rs 1,000, or both. Police said, “Strict legal action will be taken against those who compromise the safety, respect and dignity of tourists.”
Police said they analysed footage from about 150 CCTVs and a team of nine persons, led by the Surajpole police station SHO Kamlendra Singh, was constituted to track the accused.
The police also shared a video statement of the accused where he is seen expressing remorse and apologising over his actions.
“I made a mistake for which Surajpole police station registered a case and arrested me. I am very ashamed of the mistake I made. Guests coming from outside and women should be respected. I will not make this mistake again. I request everyone not to commit any mistake of this kind. The police keep a close eye on criminals like us. I am very ashamed of the mistake that I made,” he is heard saying in the video.