Rajasthan Police have arrested a man for allegedly harassing a foreign tourist in Udaipur district, officials said.

In a post on X, Udaipur Police said, “Prompt action has been taken in a case of molestation involving a foreign woman, with the accused arrested and a case registered at Surajpole police station. Further action in the case is underway as per procedure.”

In a video shared by the woman on social media, the man, later identified as Aftab Khan, is heard asking her for a photo and a kiss. “One photo, one kiss please, lip kiss…” he is heard saying in a video. The woman is seen wincing at the request, letting out an “ew”, and rejecting him.