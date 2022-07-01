scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Udaipur killing: Two arrested for conspiracy

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the “beheading”.

By: PTI | Udaipur |
Updated: July 1, 2022 1:14:03 pm
udaipur killingKanhaiya Lal Teli.

Two persons were arrested from Udaipur on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of a tailor, a senior police official said.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the “beheading”. Both the accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

Also Read |Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth

“Two persons have been arrested. They were co-conspirator of the murder of Kanhaiya and they are being interrogated,” the official said on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohsin and Asif.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement